Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

HBR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Shares of LON HBR opened at GBX 489.80 ($6.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 55.31. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 507.33 ($6.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 385.09.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

