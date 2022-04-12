Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NORMA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.38 ($43.89).

Shares of NOEJ stock traded down €0.52 ($0.57) on Tuesday, hitting €24.02 ($26.11). 100,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €23.98 ($26.07) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($53.65). The stock has a market cap of $765.33 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.22 and a 200 day moving average of €33.08.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

