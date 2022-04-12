Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $25.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

HA stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $911.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 60.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hawaiian by 45.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

