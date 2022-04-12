Head to Head Analysis: Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 30.89% 17.30% 4.89% Blue Owl Capital N/A -32.99% -22.25%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 1 2 7 0 2.60 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus target price of $88.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.62%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Apollo Global Management’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Apollo Global Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Apollo Global Management pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 2.36 $1.84 billion $7.43 7.65 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 22.65 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, North America with a focus on United States, and Europe. The firm also makes investments outside North America, primarily in Western Europe and Asia. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $10 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts an in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

