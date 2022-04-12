Head to Head Analysis: Katapult (KPLT) vs. The Competition

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Katapult to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Katapult alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Katapult and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50 Katapult Competitors 173 711 1037 82 2.51

Katapult currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 223.38%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.10%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99% Katapult Competitors 24.78% -13.74% 6.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Katapult has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katapult and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult $303.11 million $21.21 million 40.21 Katapult Competitors $1.76 billion $218.02 million 11.46

Katapult’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Katapult. Katapult is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Katapult competitors beat Katapult on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Katapult (Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc., an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Cognical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Katapult Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. The company is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.