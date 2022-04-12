Head to Head Comparison: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) versus Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Valneva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cidara Therapeutics $49.57 million 1.05 -$42.47 million ($0.84) -0.91 Valneva $411.85 million 4.47 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

Cidara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cidara Therapeutics and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cidara Therapeutics -89.48% -465.76% -72.57% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cidara Therapeutics and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Valneva 1 1 4 0 2.50

Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 747.23%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Valneva.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Valneva on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Valneva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

