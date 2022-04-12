Head to Head Contrast: Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) versus SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.1% of SCVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.72% 7.74% 3.85% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Heavy Industries and SCVX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.33 $251.59 million $0.64 8.52 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and SCVX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats SCVX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, crawler cranes, and foundation machines. The company's Industrial Machinery segment offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography (PET), PET tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, coke oven machines, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SCVX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

