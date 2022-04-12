Head-To-Head Review: Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $30.12 billion 4.97 $3.61 billion $3.63 30.72 Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($1.51) -1.89

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 9 13 0 2.59 Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic presently has a consensus target price of $129.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 15.46% 14.57% 8.23% Movano N/A -53.97% -50.52%

Summary

Medtronic beats Movano on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves; percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products to treat superficial venous diseases in the lower extremities. The Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical products, including surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases. The Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Movano

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

