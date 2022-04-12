Head-To-Head Survey: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 85.84 -$57.83 million ($1.53) -0.65 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 137.88 -$28.67 million ($1.69) -1.46

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Genetic Technologies. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Genetic Technologies and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -83.27% -55.07% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.45% -97.32%

Risk & Volatility

Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Genetic Technologies and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,400.00%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 401.36%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate to treat advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and two preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It has collaboration agreements with University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

