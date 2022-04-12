Head to Head Survey: Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Air France-KLM and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 5 4 0 0 1.44 Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Air France-KLM currently has a consensus price target of $4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 3.17%. Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 94.37%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Air France-KLM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air France-KLM and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $16.94 billion 0.11 -$3.89 billion N/A N/A Frontier Group $2.06 billion 1.16 -$102.00 million ($0.52) -21.13

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air France-KLM.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27%

Summary

Frontier Group beats Air France-KLM on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services. The company operates in France, Benelux, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Gulf, India, the Asia-Pacific, North America, Caribbean, West Indies, French Guyana, Indian Ocean, and South America. As of December 15, 2021, it operated a fleet of 502 aircraft. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

