Head-To-Head Survey: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 59.38% 10.24% 3.76% CoreCivic -2.79% 9.54% 3.56%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $213.17 million 17.32 $126.58 million $1.48 28.76 CoreCivic $1.86 billion 0.72 -$51.90 million ($0.44) -25.20

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CoreCivic. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus price target of $64.43, indicating a potential upside of 51.38%. CoreCivic has a consensus price target of $10.85, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than CoreCivic.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats CoreCivic on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 46 correctional and detention facilities, 26 residential reentry centers, and 10 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.