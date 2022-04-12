Head to Head Survey: Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners 0.58% 24.59% 6.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Focus Financial Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $73.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.69%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Focus Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 5.18 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $1.80 billion 1.83 $10.41 million $0.17 251.84

Focus Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans. It also manages funds for individuals and corporate clients, as well as provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions and distribution fees; and sells investment or insurance products. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

