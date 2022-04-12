HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity stock opened at $67.96 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.23, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 26.0% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 29.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 143.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

