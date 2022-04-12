HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

HQY opened at $67.96 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

