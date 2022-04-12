HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Barclays set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($88.04) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.41 ($83.05).

ETR:HFG opened at €38.19 ($41.51) on Monday. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($36.32) and a one year high of €97.50 ($105.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

