Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €79.00 ($85.87) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.00 ($84.78).

HEN3 traded down €1.58 ($1.72) on Tuesday, hitting €59.94 ($65.15). 925,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($140.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €72.60.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

