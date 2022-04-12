High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $4.15. 100,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,930. High Tide has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $251.52 million and a P/E ratio of -18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. Analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

