Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SNLN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,269,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 89,966 shares during the period.

