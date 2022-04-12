Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SNLN traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.
