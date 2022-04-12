Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

