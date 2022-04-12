Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.42. 364,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,886,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

