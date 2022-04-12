Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.40 ($2.31).

HOC stock opened at GBX 136 ($1.77) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.54. The company has a market cap of £698.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.40 ($2.74).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

