Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 54

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from CHF 58 to CHF 54 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Get Holcim alerts:

Shares of HCMLY stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.