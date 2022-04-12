HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Down 94.2% in March

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 501,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMSVF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HomeServe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.29) to GBX 810 ($10.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HomeServe to a “hold” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.20.

Get HomeServe alerts:

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. HomeServe has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.