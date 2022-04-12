Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

HOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

