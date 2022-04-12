Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of HBNC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

