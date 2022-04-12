Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE HZN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.79.
In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
