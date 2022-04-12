Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.49. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,179 shares of company stock worth $274,648. 22.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

