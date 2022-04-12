Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLI. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

