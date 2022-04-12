Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Lowered to GBX 941

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.27) to GBX 941 ($12.26) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.26) to GBX 940 ($12.25) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.88) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.99) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 933.25 ($12.16).

HWDN opened at GBX 758.20 ($9.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 849.64. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 723 ($9.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,376.86). Also, insider Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($131,122.75). Insiders have bought a total of 15,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,788 in the last 90 days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

