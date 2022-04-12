Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

