Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.
HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of HWM stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.