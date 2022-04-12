HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $127.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of HOCPY traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,499. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 52 week low of $105.14 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.95.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

