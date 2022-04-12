HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.70 ($6.99).

HSBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.65) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.16) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.95) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.91) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock traded down GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 520.60 ($6.78). 28,009,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,121,500. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 521.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 469.57. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39). The firm has a market cap of £105.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($368,092.16).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.