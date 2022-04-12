Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $76.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

