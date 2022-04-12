Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $183.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,039,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

