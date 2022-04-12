Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($69.57) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.76 ($67.13).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.24 ($57.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of €52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.70 ($36.63) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.20).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

