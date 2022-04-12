Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $482.94.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $451.33. The company had a trading volume of 853,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,257. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.47.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

