Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.28. The company has a market capitalization of £64.95 million and a P/E ratio of -20.63.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Thomas Hill purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,167.06). Also, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($31,339.59).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

