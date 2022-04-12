Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. 12,192,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,849,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

