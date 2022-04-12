IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.62.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $98.60 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

