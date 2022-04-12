Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 4,995.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ICNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 59,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,935. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

