ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical stock opened at $221.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

