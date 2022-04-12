Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.