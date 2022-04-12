Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

