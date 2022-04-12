Ignacio Llerena Couturier Sells 2,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$497,117.97.

PAAS traded up C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,146. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 63.32. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$26.52 and a one year high of C$43.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.00.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

