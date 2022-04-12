Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IMH opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.