Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

