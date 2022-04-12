Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

LON IHR opened at GBX 120.09 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.80. The company has a market capitalization of £463.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 106 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.62).

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.