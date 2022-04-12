IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISVLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 192,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,607. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

