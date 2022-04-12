IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ISVLF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 192,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,607. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.
