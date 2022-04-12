Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.61. Incyte posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after buying an additional 181,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

