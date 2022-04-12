Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,462,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDEXY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 704,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,096. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.24) to €27.00 ($29.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.43) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.