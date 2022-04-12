Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ICHBF stock remained flat at $$7.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.