Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Receives $34.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.