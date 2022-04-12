Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.61) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.17 ($46.93).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

